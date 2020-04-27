Looking for a sleeper in the casino sector? Stifel upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to a Buy rating from Hold and assigns a price target of $42 (+50% upside).

Analyst Brad Boyer: "Although the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the temporary closure of MCRI's resort operations, we believe the current dislocation in MCRI's share price/ valuation reflects a situation of 'the baby getting thrown out with the bath water,' as investors appear to be ignoring the company’s superior leverage profile (21E net leverage of 1.2x), strong end markets (Reno/Denver), outright real estate ownership, and compelling intermediate term cash flow growth trajectory resulting from the completion of its Black Hawk expansion project (we model a 3Q20 soft launch)."

Not only that, Boyer and team call MCRI management high quality and think the casino operator should be able to leverage its relatively flexible capital structure on the other side of COVID to opportunistically acquire assets from financially distressed operators at compelling multiples.