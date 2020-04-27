The FDA designates Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited's (NYSE:TAK) mobocertinib (TAK-788) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemo.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Patients with this type of NSCLC comprise ~1 - 2% of total cases.

Mobocertinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to target EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.