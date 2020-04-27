Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) estimates a drop as high as 29% in new subscribers in fiscal 2021 due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Under the anti-pandemic policies and measures taken by the Chinese government, the risk levels has decreased, and social and economic activities are gradually resuming.

In the Company's key markets of Beijing municipality, Guangdong and Zhejiang province, the Company's usual marketing and promotion activities are significantly impacted.

Prompting it to constantly readjust its marketing and promotion activities, resulting an increase in operating costs.

GCBC management expects that these conditions, compounded by other factors, will adversely affect and potentially delay potential clients' pregnancy plans.

Under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company management is not optimistic regarding the general operating environment, and the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict.