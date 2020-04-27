U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) -10.5% pre-market after announcing a new investment mix on oil futures and as June WTI crude plunges, -26.3% to $12.48/bbl.

USO will invest ~30% of its portfolio in July crude futures, and 15% in each of the August, September, October and December contracts; just 10% will be held on the June contract.

USCF says it will roll current portfolio positions into the new positions during April 27-29, with roughly a third of the changes taking place each day.