Perhaps not a huge surprise, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) says it expects to report a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for Q1 and the full year.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the Company’s financial position and results of operation. If the temporary suspension of sailings is further extended, the Company’s liquidity and financial position would likely continue to be significantly impacted."

Cruises for the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands are suspended through June 30.