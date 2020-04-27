Results from an open-label study at the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.6% ) arthritis med Actemra (tocilizumab) in hospitalized moderately-to-severely ill patients with COVID-19 pneumonia showed a treatment benefit.

65 patients received tocilizumab + standard-of-care (SOC) treatment while 64 received SOC. The primary objective was met demonstrating a significantly lower proportion of patients in the tocilizumab arm who died or required ventilation compared to the SOC arm.

Results will be submitted for publication.

Tocilizumab is an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist. IL-6 is a pro-inflammatory protein (cytokine).