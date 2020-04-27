JMP Securities downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Market Outperform to Market Perform and removes the $92 price target ahead of the May 7 earnings report.

Analyst Erik Suppiger cites the pandemic impact and the "level of uncertainty associated with business levels in the coming quarters."

The analyst says QLYS offers attractive fundamentals, but he notes that QLYS trades at an over 20% premium to its peers despite a 20% lower growth rate.