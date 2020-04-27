With Q1 delivery numbers already posted, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks the focus on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings report this week will be on what to expect for the back half of the year.

"We believe hitting the original 500k+ unit delivery threshold for 2020 is a virtual impossibility as the Street is now starting to factor this into delivery estimates for the year (~400k likely new Street bogey in our opinion)," writes Ives.

"With the second half of March seeing a screeching halt in demand across the globe given the current pandemic, the big question for investors heading into earnings and the conference call is around the demand trajectory for 2Q/rest of the year and cash burn as this uncertain consumer environment plays out in the field," he adds in his earnings preview.

Ives thinks other key areas of focus for investors will be details around Tesla's upcoming Battery Day, demand trajectory for Model Y and any further insights/granularity on the linchpin China market.

Tesla reports on April 29.