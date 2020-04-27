Stocks start higher on reopen optimism

Stocks kick off the week with gains, as investors grow increasingly optimistic about the reopening of portions of the U.S. economy; Dow +0.4% , S&P 500 +0.8% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

In addition to states such as Georgia that already have allowed some businesses to restart, New York Gov. Cuomo announced plans to start reopening parts of his state alongside drops in virus cases and hospitalizations.

Another plunge in oil prices may be keeping stocks' gains in check, as WTI June futures -27.9% at $12.21/bbl.

European bourses are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +2.1% , France's CAC +1.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.7% after the Bank of Japan boosted stimulus measures, and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., energy ( -2.9% ) is the only sector opening in the red, while early leaders include consumer discretionary ( +1.1% ), financials ( +1% ) and real estate ( +1% ).

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield +2 bps to 0.62%.