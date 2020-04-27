Nomura Instinet keeps a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN +9.6% ) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +7.5% ) as the regional operators close in on some limited casino reopenings in May.

"It is a given that when casinos reopen, visitation and gaming position occupancy will be limited to ~50% for a 60-90 day period to give regulators and state health officials time to monitor reinfection rates. Operators are likely to grant their best customers (highly rated players) greater access which should lift win/position and operating efficiency significantly," writes analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis thinks the next three months should be the worst of the COVID storm for both companies.

"EBITDAR should turn gradually positive through 3Q as casinos reopen with lower revenue, but also much reduced operating costs. There is little incentive for casinos to reopen unless they are cash flow positive. By 4Q, both BYD and PENN should return to profitability, albeit small."