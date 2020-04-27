Nationwide efforts to get apartment tenants to stop paying rent on May 1 are focused on getting government to provide aid to tenants in a more coherent way, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In New York, rent strikers are calling for legislators to adopt "universal cancellation of any rent, mortgage, or utility payments owned or accumulated during the length of this crisis," according to a "Rent Strike Toolkit" document being circulated by tenant groups.

Such groups are asking people who can afford rent to join the strike in order to send a more powerful message to elected officials.

Unlike previous rent strikes that call for lower rents or concessions from landlords, some in this movement say that landlords will need help as well. Government could provide financial assistance to pay for building staff and maintenance, some of the rent strikers said.

The Cosmopolitan Houses tenant association in New York wrote a letter to the landlord suggesting that the government provide "relief for small landlords with financial hardship" because of the strike.

Many cities and some states have enacted moratoriums on evictions. Still, tenants, legal-aid attorneys, and other housing experts aren't sure what will happen to tenants in arrears once courts reopen.