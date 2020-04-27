United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reports mixed Q1 results that missed on EPS but beat on revenues.

Q1 2020 overview: Revenue of $1.4B (+29.6 Y/Y); gross margin of 19.2%; Foundry operating margin and capacity utilization rate of 8.2% and 93%, respectively; Net income of $73M (+83.7% Y/Y).

CapEx spending in Q1 was ~$131M. 2020 CapEx is budgeted at $1.0B.

Cash and equivalents of ~NT$95.17B (-0.3% Q/Q). Debt to equity ratio of 71%.

Q2 outlook & guidance: The company expects stable outlook for Q2; Wafer shipments to increase by 1-2%; Gross profit margin will be ~20%; Foundry capacity utilization in mid-90% range.

In addition, UMC to prioritizes medical related ICs shipments amid COVID-19.

