The winning streak goes on as Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up another 2.99% in early action as the focus on closed meat plants keeps the plant-based food manufacturer in the spotlight.

While the meat shortage is anticipated to be a short-term event, Beyond Meat is seen having a good opportunity to win over some new long-term customers.

There's also a KFC plant-based chicken alternative test running in China that is drawing attention, even if it's Cargill that is supplying the nuggets for the restaurant chain.

Previously: Buzz builds over Beyond Meat (April 25)