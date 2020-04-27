Occidental Petroleum (OXY -5.8%) and Hess (HES -3.3%) open with sharp losses as crude oil prices plunge again and oil driller Diamond Offshore Drilling declared bankruptcy.
Diamond Offshore had disclosed that Hess was its biggest customer in 2019, accounting for 28.9% of its annual revenue, while Occidental was its second biggest customer at 20.6%.
Offshore drilling peers Transocean (RIG -13.9%) and Valaris (VAL -15.4%), which might be expected to benefit from Diamond's demise, instead are sharply lower as relatively few rigs are likely to be removed from the market.