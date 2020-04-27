Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri boosts price targets for both Visa (V +1.5%) and Mastercard (MA +1.2%) on the expectation that card-not-present and ecommerce volumes more than double this year as transactions continue to shift away from physical point-of-sale transactions.
Lifts Visa price target to $200 from $170, implying a 20% upside potential vs. Friday's close of $167.32.
Boosts Mastercard PT to $300 from $250, implying 16% upside potential vs. April 24 close.
Sees any marginal improvement in card present or cross-border volumes helping as Wedbush estimates include 90% volume decline assumption.
Keeps Outperform ratings on Mastercard and Visa.
Contrasts with Mastercard's Quant rating of Neutral; Visa Quant rating also at Neutral.