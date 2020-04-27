Beyond Meat (BYND +1.1% ) is the talk of the food sector amid an escalating meat shortage, but UBS is having none of it.

"BYND is up 142% off its March low and is the best performing stock in our coverage YTD despite having the greatest channel risk exposure to foodservice (51% of mix)," warns analyst Steven Strycula.

Strycula says Beyond Meat at $110 credits the stock for the full economic benefit of a U.S. partnership w/McDonald's and Starbucks, but does not reflect risk from reduced restaurant traffic, consumer trade-down or increased CPG competition.

"While pandemic/pork shortages are driving more at-home consumption for BYND products, we cut foodservice sales and EBITDA est to reflect the other headwinds," he adds.

UBS lowers Beyond Meat to a Sell rating.

