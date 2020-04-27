In a new five-year deal, Microsoft (MSFT +0.8% ) will supply Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) with business software, including Teams, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Coca-Cola will use the AI-backed Dynamics 365 to pull information from several internal systems to answer customer questions.

The system will initially be used by employees before rolling out to customer service agents.

The beverage giant also plans to roll out Microsoft 365 and Teams to employees worldwide.