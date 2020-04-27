Freeport McMoRan (FCX +1.5% ) moves higher after winning two sell-side upgrades from Eight Capital and Scotiabank while base metal prices are mostly positive.

Eight Capital's Ralph Profiti upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $14 price target, up from $13.50, expecting the stock to re-rate higher on first copper production from its Lone Start project, strong gold prices and an eventual copper market recovery.

Freeport also is raised to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform by Scotiabank's Orest Wowkodaw.

Credit Suisse raises its Freeport price target to $9, and Morgan Stanley lifts its target to $8.60.

Also, prices for industrial metals such as copper and nickel are higher after major economies unveil plans to edge toward reopening.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.