Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.2% ) tells borrowers in forbearance owned by the company are never required to repay their missed mortgage payments in a lump sum.

"Our policies offer a number of options to bring borrowers current, including repayment plans, resuming normal payments, or lowering your monthly payment through a modification," said FMCC CEO David Brickman in a statement.

Loan servicers will reach out about 30 days before the initial forbearance plan is scheduled to end to determine which assistance program is best or if additional forbearance is needed, FMCC said.