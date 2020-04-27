Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) reports Q1 misses with revenue up 6.6% Y/Y (preliminary).

Q1 (Preliminary) highlights: Revenue of $401.9M (consensus: $424.1M); Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 (consensus: $0.60); Operating profit was $13.6M (-44% Y/Y); EBITDA was $37.6M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Net debt was $898.9M. The net debt was higher by $30.7M, primarily due to Q1 working capital increases.

CapEx were $10.6M vs. $11.0M year ago.

KOP has filed for antitrust approval with China's State Administration for Market Regulation of China (SAMR) for pending divestment (Koppers Carbon Chemical Company) and a decision is anticipated to be issued by June 2020. KOP expects to realize ~$65M of net cash, after taxes and expenses, and plans to reduce the debt.

In addition, Company is withdrawing any future earnings guidance amid pandemic.

