CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY +10.1% ) has completed the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval to use leronlimab, combined with highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), in treatment-experienced HIV patients, a Fast Track-tagged indication.

The company is also testing the viral entry inhibitor in COVID-19. A Phase 2 study in mild-to-moderately ill patients and a Phase 2b/3 trial in severely and critically ill patients are in process in the U.S.

The company says leronlimab inhibits (binds to) a protein on the surface of certain immune cells called Cysteine-Cysteine Chemokine Receptor 5 (CCR5) which plays a key role in modulating immune cell trafficking in sites of inflammation, so it may have potential to treat COVID-19.