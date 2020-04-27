SSAB (OTC:SSAAF) reports an 86% Y/Y drop in Q1 net profit to SEK176M on sales of SEK18.8B, -6.2%

The company plans cost cuts to save over SEK1B a year as it adjusts to lower steel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SSAB is postponing strategic investments of at least SEK500M that had been planned for 2020, but maintenance investments will be performed as planned.

SSAB said it has liquid assets and committed credit lines of ~SEK22B

Last month the company halved its 2019 dividend to SEK0.75/share; also notified temporary lay off of its Finnish workers for an average of three weeks affecting ~3,500 workers.