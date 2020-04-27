Tanker stocks are rallying, as WTI crude oil plunges again amid pressure from a huge glut: NAT +16.5% , TNP +11.2% , TK +8.9% , FRO +7.7% , ASC +7.3% , DHT +7.2% , TNK +7.1% , EURN +6.7% , DSSI +6.1% , STNG +4.8% .

The steep contango in Brent crude will continue given coronavirus related demand losses, "which will further support floating storage demand and tanker rates," Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans writes.

Equities with refined product tanker exposure have lagged crude tanker names, but the product tanker market also has realized stronger than normal rates, says Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan, arguing the group is poised to catch up.

"At current rates, refined product leveraged names like STNG, ASC and DSSI could earn 23%, 19% and 20% respectively of their current market capitalization in a single 30-day voyage," with the companies' balance sheets transformed in the process, Nolan writes.