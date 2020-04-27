Casinos bid up on hopes for reopenings

The casino sector is gaining as the industry begins to prepare for limited property openings in May.
The first state to allow a casino open will be Montana on May 4, with social distancing measures still in place. Meanwhile, regulators in Nevada have sent detailed procedures for reopening and Wynn Las Vegas is taking reservations for Memorial Day weekend. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak hasn't given a date yet for when state operators can open back up.
Notable gainers include Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) +17.2% (also upgraded), Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) +14.1%, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +13.5%, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) +9.9%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +7.8%, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +7.7%, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +4.8%, Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) +4.5% and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) +3.8%.
