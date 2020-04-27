Verso Corporation (VRS +2.8% ) announced an inventory expansion of its inkjet roll papers to support the evolving needs of commercial printers and document centers with high-speed inkjet presses.

Verso's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Aaron Haas said, "Verso is the first paper company to offer 20" wide paper rolls, which provide inkjet printers an opportunity to maximize their printing width and optimize their throughput."

The company also added 50 lb. matte to its popular TrueJet Book line of high-speed inkjet papers for textbook production.