Metalla Royalty & Streaming (OTC:MTA -1.5% ) announced acquisition of Idaho Resources Corporation, a privately held Nevada corporation for 4$M in cash and shares.

The consideration will be satisfied by Metalla issuing $2M in common shares at a price of C$7.88, and $2M in cash.

"We are pleased to add two high-quality strategic gold royalties on trend of one of the largest gold operations on the planet. This transaction gives shareholders exposure to one of the most prolific gold structures covering approximately 19,000 hectares on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, of which 7,500 hectares are owned by the two largest gold producing companies in the world, Newmont and Barrick", commented Brett Heath, President and CEO of Metalla.

The transaction is expected to close on or around June 1, 2020.