Amid widespread pantry loading and consumer concerns over going out in public, Instacart (ICART) has turned profitable for the first time ever over the last few weeks amid surging demand, reports The Information.

The company reportedly sold about $700M worth of groceries per week in the first two weeks of April, up 450% on sales in December.

Even under the crushing demand, sources indicate that Instacart is delivering about 50% of its deliveries on the same day they were ordered or the next day.