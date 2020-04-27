Thinly traded nano cap Vaccinex (VCNX +9.8% ) is up more than an 8x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 289K shares, on the heels of updated data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CLASSICAL-Lung, evaluating pepinemab, combined with Pfizer (PFE +1.5% ) and Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAY) Bavencio (avelumab), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting.

The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 81% (n=17/21) in immunotherapy-naïve patients. All responses were partials. Four patients experienced a durable clinical benefit for more than one year.

59% (n=17/29) of patients who progressed during or after anti-PD-1/L1 therapy who switched to the combo benefitted (specifics not provided).

Development is ongoing.

Pepinemab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the signaling of a protein called SEMA4K thereby promoting the infiltration of immune cells into cancer cells.