Dominion Energy (D +0.8% ) says the 2,600 MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project - the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. - remains on schedule to begin construction in 2024.

Dominion says components and foundations for the two 6 MW turbines to be installed later this spring were safely transported across the Atlantic Ocean by the MC-Class Bigroll Beaufort.

Two vessels earlier this month started geophysical studies in the 112,800-acre project lease area where the CVOW project will be built.