Copa Holdings slides 13.6% on Q1 preliminary results

Copa Holdings (CPA -13.6% ) expects to report Q1 total revenues of ~$595.5M, which would be an 11.4% Y/Y decline.

Operating profit of ~$98.7M and operating margin of ~16.6%.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had ~$1.13B in cash, equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments.

Copa also borrowed an aggregate of $145M from unsecured lines of credit with local and regional banks.

Also, in April 2020, the company added new, unsecured, fully committed credit facilities for $150M, which remain unutilized.

On February 12, 2020, the Board approved a 2020 quarterly dividend payment of 0.80/share to be distributed during the months of March, June, September, and December of 2020.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had and is expected to continue to have a material adverse impact on the Company's business.

The Company experienced significant cancellations beginning in the second half of March, which has led to the issuance of cash refunds, or credit in lieu of cash, to customers.

Also, expects to reduce the monthly cash burn rate by significantly reducing the number of flights, suspending capex for the remainder of 2020, and reducing fixed and variable expenses.