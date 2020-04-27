Amid a broad rally for consumer-facing stocks, theme parks are having a strong day as some of the worst-case fears on park openings are fading.
The general sense in the industry is that at least some states will allow parks to reopen with social distancing measures in place. Last week, Wedbush advised that theme park operators had secured liquidity to be closed for at least a year in a worst-case scenario.
Cedar Fair (FUN +6.1%), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +7.2%) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +14.4%) are all higher on the day. The unknown variable of if or when a second wave of COVID-19 occurs is expected to limit upside for the group.