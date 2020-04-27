Embraer (ERJ -11.7% ) is not ruling out a bailout, or "complementary" sources of financing, after filing arbitration proceedings against Boeing for breaking off its $4.2B deal.

In a strange turn of events, the Brazilian planemaker also tore up arguments previously used to persuade unions and regulators to back the tie-up, declaring it could survive without Boeing rather than saying the deal would be its "salvation".

Going forward, Embraer might receive enough cash to wipe debts clean and rejuvenate defense and executive-jet units, giving it a fresh start.

Another potential wild card is China, which almost beat Airbus to scooping up Bombardier's A220 program. While Beijing is looking to boost its aerospace program, members of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro inner circle have repeatedly attacked China over the coronavirus.