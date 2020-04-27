Aptose Biosciences (APTO -10.5% ) slips on modestly higher volume on the heels of preliminary data from a Phase 1a/b clinical trial evaluating CG-806 patients with a range of blood cancers. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting.

The primary objectives are safety, pharmacokinetics and identifying the recommended dose for a Phase 2 study.

Results from two patients showed no treatment-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities. Steady-state pharmacokinetics were observed evidenced by stable trough plasma concentrations by day 8 at dose levels 1 & 2.

Investors appear disappointed that no efficacy data were reported.

The company says CG-806 is an oral small molecule FLT3/BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor in development for blood cancers. It in-licensed the asset from South Korea's CrystalGenomics in June 2018.