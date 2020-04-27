Tyson Foods (TSN +0.4% ) says it provided tours of two production plants in the northwest part of Arkansas on April 24 to state and federal health officials to outline the safety measures and social distancing efforts in place at its facilities.

The company showed officials the widespread use of hand sanitizer stations and thermal scanners, as well as new social distancing measures that Tyson has put in place.

Reports out of Iowa today, indicate Tyson didn't have ample protection equipment at a plant in Waterloo that has had more than 180 COVID-19 cases linked to it.

Source: Press Release