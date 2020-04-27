Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP +3.8% ) expects Q1 2020 revenues between $24.5M - $26.5M, +12% at its midpoint as compared to Q1 2019

Expects run-rate daily production between 12,500 and 12,700 Boe/day, up 5%.

Including a full quarter of production from Springbok assets, Q1 2020 run-rate daily production to reach ~15,000 - 15,400 Boe/day, up 27% at its midpoint.

Net cash from operating activities up 32% to ~$19.7M - $21.9M

Expects adjusted EBITDA between $18M - $20M, up 18% and between $22.2M - $24.6M, +45% on pro-forma basis