Financials ( +2.6% ) lead the S&P 500's gains as news from around the world helps to support the sector.

In the U.S., some states start to loosen stay-at-home orders and New York maps out its plan to reopen parts of the state.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank (DB +12.2% ) expects Q1 revenue to top consensus, and in Asia, Japan's central bank says it will buy "a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds" and will triple holdings of corporate debt in efforts to keep credit flowing.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +3.1% ) moves up.

All of the U.S.-based megabanks jump at least 2% — (BAC +4.7% ), (C +6.9% ), (JPM +5.0% ), (WFC +5.1% ), (GS +2.9% ), (MS +3.0% ).

Regional U.S. banks come on strong, too; (KRE +4.8% ); Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +6.3% ), KeyCorp (KEY +4.9% ), Fifth Third (FITB +4.9% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +4.3% ), Axos Financial (AX +5.4% ).