Fluor (FLR +4.9% ) moves higher despite receiving a pair of analyst downgrades that cite many headwinds facing the company and a lack of catalysts.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher cuts shares to Neutral from Buy with an $11 price target, slashed from $29, citing a list of challenges including ongoing charges, an SEC investigation, failure to file its 2019 10-K due to an internal investigation, low oil prices and COVID-19's impact on projects that he says likely will keep the stock range-bound.

Citi's Andrew Kaplowitz downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $10 price target, trimmed from $11, due to a lack of short- to medium-term catalysts in the form of potential new energy-related large bookings in a weak economic environment.

FLR's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.