Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF -2.8% ) to spin out La Finca Interacviva-Arachna (La Finca), its integrated Colombian cannabis company, into a wholly-owned subsidiary (SpinCo).

Upon completion of the Arrangement, SpinCo will hold a 100% interest in the Colombian assets held by La Finca, and Chemesis will concentrate on its cannabis operations in the US and Puerto Rico.

Chemesis Shareholders will be entitled to receive one SpinCo share for each Chemesis held.

Chemesis to schedule annual general and special meeting in the second half of 2020.

Eli Dusenbury currently serves as the sole director, President and CEO of the SpinCo.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Company intends to apply for a listing of SpinCo Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.