Guggenheim's Minerd sees a long road to economic recovery

Guggenheim Investments Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd says it may take four years for the economy to recover to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"To think that the economy is going to reaccelerate in the third quarter in a V-shaped recovery to the level where gross domestic product was prior to the pandemic is unrealistic," Minerd writes in a note dated April 26.

Some of the reasons for the slow recovery are a gradual pace of restrictions being lifted and expected "future waves of infections."

He also sees the Fed forever changed by this crisis. "Our central bank will never be able to get back to what was viewed as normal prior to April 9," he writes, pointing out that the Fed's balance sheet swelled to $6.6T from $4.5T in just one month "...and it is likely on its way to exceed $9T soon."

And that's not the only thing that has changed. "Fiscal and monetary programs that are being put in place are fundamentally redefining how the government interacts with businesses and individuals. Some programs will work, and some will not, but they will remain in some form or fashion forever," Minerd writes.

"Now, we all need to figure out how to move forward, manage our businesses, and invest our capital in a new market regime," he sums up.