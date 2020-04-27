Zoom (ZM +3.6% ) shouldn't worry too much about Facebook's (FB -0.6% ) new competitive threat, in the form of a new group video calling feature unveiled before the weekend, Morgan Stanley says.

The enterprise market is still the biggest opportunity for videoconferencing (even if education has more room for market expansion), and enterprise will "remain the most attractive market for Zoom, making improvements by others on consumer/social fronts not impactful," analyst Meta Marshall writes.

Even so, Marshall doesn't see Zoom offsetting its free use by selling ads or user data, and so the chance to monetize all those new users "outside of enterprise/education use cases in the long term remains slim."

The firm's got an Equal-Weight rating on Zoom with a price target of $105 (Zoom's currently at $164.43).