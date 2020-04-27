Air traffic may not bounce back for 2-3 years from the effects of the coronavirus, Boeing (BA -1.1% ) CEO David Calhoun tells shareholders during a virtual meeting.

"The health crisis is unlike anything we have ever experienced... and it is difficult to estimate when the situation will stabilize," Calhoun said. "But when it does, the commercial market will be smaller and our customers' needs will be different."

The CEO offered no specifics about production cuts or planned job cuts, leaving more details for this Wednesday, when Boeing issues Q1 results.

Calhoun's comments come as his Airbus counterpart Guillaume Faury said the European company was bleeding cash and would cut costs and jobs.

On Boeing's cancellation of the planned $4.2B deal for Embraer's regional jet division, "we had reached a point where continued negotiation was no longer helpful,” Calhoun said. "We worked diligently for two years to finalize the transaction, but ultimately we could not come to a resolution around critical unsatisfied conditions for the deal."

During the meeting, Boeing says each of its 12 board nominees won a majority of votes from shareholders; Glass Lewis and ISS had recommended voting against some board members to show objections to the company's handling of the 737 MAX crisis.

Also, 52% of shareholders voted to require the company to appoint an independent chairman, but a proposal for additional disclosure of Boeing lobbying was defeated with just 31% of votes in favor.