BMO Capital Markets analyst James Fotheringham cuts American Express (AXP +0.7% ) earnings estimates and price targets due to higher expected provisions and lower discount revenue.

Fotheringham estimates $1.7B reserve build in Q1 "will represent only 60% of that expected for the full year."

Sees discount revenue — AXP's largest top-line component — taking hits from both lower billed business and lower discount rates.

BMO cuts 2020 EPS estimate to $3.58 from $6.33 (compares with $4.02 consensus), 2021E to $6.95 from $8.83 ($7.39 consensus), and 2022E to $8.83 from $10.18 ($9.13 consensus).

Trims target to $95 from $115.

Keeps Market Perform rating, in line with Quant rating, and less optimistic than the Bullish Sell-Side average rating.