Nokia (NOK +1.5% ) has set a new rescheduled annual meeting at headquarters, and as with many other AGMs, it's not possible to attend in person.

The meeting's set for May 27 at 2 p.m. Finland time (Eastern European), and all participation will come via advance voting and questions.

Management won't attend, and no webcast will be provided, though pre-recorded speeches by the board chair and by the president/CEO will be published on that day.

The proposals are uniform with those submitted for the AGM set for March 2, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.