Thinly traded micro cap Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP +8.6% ) is up average volume in reaction to its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating candidate HPN217 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The estimated primary completion date is January 2024.

The action triggers a $50M milestone payment from license option holder AbbVie (ABBV +0.9% ).

The company says HPN217 is a novel tri-specific T cell-activating construct engineered to re-direct T cells to kill B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-positive cancer cells.