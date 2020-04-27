DCP Midstream (DCP -3.1% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $6 price target at UBS, which says the stock is overvalued and citing the potential for another distribution cut.

"We see potential for another distribution cut," says UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni, even though DCP announced a 50% cut just a week ago. "At current levels, DCP is pricing more upside potential than downside."

"That said, another distribution decrease would be valuation accretive on our methodology and all else equal could change our view on DCP," Gershuni writes, also expressing skepticism of the stock's recent share rally.

DCP's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.