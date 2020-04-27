Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.75 (-9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.29B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOOG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.