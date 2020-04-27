Disney's (DIS +4% ) "May the Fourth be with you" wish this year comes in the form of an early streaming release for its Star Wars Skywalker-film series finale.

The company's putting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney Plus May 4, ahead of a planned July release.

It's the latest COVID-19 pandemic-related accelerating for Disney, which also sped up the streaming releases of Onward and Frozen II.

The move puts the whole nine-film "Skywalker Saga" onto Disney's streaming service.

The Rise of Skywalker grossed $515.2M domestically, and $1.07B worldwide. In the film series, that domestic total trails Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.2M); Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620.2M); and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7M).