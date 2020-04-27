Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-48.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (-13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.