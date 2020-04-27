Total (TOT +2.4% ) says 14 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus at its sites in the Republic of Congo but production at the 190K bbl/day operations have not been affected.

The company says it is continuing drilling but taking measures to curb the spread of the disease through systematic spraying and isolating the infected persons in quarantine.

One of Total's major projects in Congo - the Moho deep offshore project, which began production in 2017 - accounts for ~60% of the country's oil output.