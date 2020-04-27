Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.41M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, YNDX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.